News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
OSCE to hold monitoring
OSCE to hold monitoring
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section on Wednesday.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova). Co-Chairpersons of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer (USA) and Stephane Visconti (France), as well as their Assistants David Burnstein and Quentin de Rankourt will also participate in the monitoring.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President receives co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group
Bako Sahakyan stressed the imperative of applying ceasefire-maintenance mechanisms...
 Acting PM Pashinyan receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs
The interlocutors referred to Karabakh peace process...
 Acting Armenia defense minister, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss situation in Karabakh
The key issue is unconditional respect for the truce...
 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan receives Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
The interlocutors exchanged opinions on the meetings and regional visits...
 Mammadyarov discusses Karabakh conflict with OSCE special representative
Conflict should be resolved based on the UN Security Council resolutions and the relevant documents of the OSCE...
 Russia MFA rules out possibility of amending Madrid principles
Russian has always adhered to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news