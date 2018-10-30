News
What is the fate of Alaverdi copper-smelting plant?
What is the fate of Alaverdi copper-smelting plant?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – About 630 employees are kept on hold over concerns about the fate of the Alaverdi copper-smelting plant.

The acting head of the office of the Deputy PM Varag Siseryan and Acting Prime Minister's assistant Aren Mkrtchyan will meet with the employees on Wednesday.

According to Siseryan, they are waiting for a response from VTB Bank.

“Communication with the Vallex group of companies is maintained, but in order to have more practical steps, we will receive a response from VTB Bank and will go further. There are other options, but I have no intention to talk about it yet. I hope that the issue will be resolved in three days,” Siseryan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, Alaverdi copper-smelting plant faced serious financial problems. The company officially suspended its activities on October 19.

The plant is reportedly owned by VTB Bank - Armenia. Over 600 workers who were threatened to be dismissed have already held protest actions and blocked the interstate Armenia-Georgia highway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
