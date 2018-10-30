News
Russian expert: Bolton’s visit to Caucasus was targeted against Iran
Russian expert: Bolton’s visit to Caucasus was targeted against Iran
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The visit of U.S. national security adviser John Bolton to Armenia was connected to the Iran issue, but Yerevan and Baku are not interested in worsening of ties with Tehran because of the Karabakh factor and complicated domestic political situation, Russian military expert believes.

Alexander Khramchikhin, the deputy head of the Moscow Institute for Political and Military Analysis, said Iran was hardly happy with Bolton’s visit, as the American official was checking out the situation for the future strengthening of sanctions against Tehran.

 “Nevertheless, destabilization of the already complicated situation in the region will not bring any benefit to anyone: neither Armenia, Azerbaijan, nor Iran, Russia,” Khramchikhin said, stressing that if in Baku and Yerevan allow use themselves as pawns in a game against Tehran, the latter can react very harshly.

At the same time, the political analyst noted that the Kremlin would hardly like to spoil its relations with Tehran for the sake of Azerbaijan or Armenia, especially if they themselves were to blame for everything.

“Russia is unlikely to cover up for them, especially if they support the Americans in this matter. Rather, the opposite is true. Moscow will be happy if Iran punishes supporters and carriers of American policy in the region, as this will be another clear demonstration that the US is protecting only its own interests and is not going to fight for someone,” the expert concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
