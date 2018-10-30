News
Wednesday
October 31
Armenian lawmakers to vote on PM’s candidacy on November 1
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian lawmakers will gather for a special session on November 1 to vote on the candidacy of PM, deputy head of parliament’s staff Tatul Soghomonyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The first vote took place on October 24, and the PM was not elected. In accordance with Article 149 of the Constitution, in the case of the non-election of the Prime Minister after the first vote, the second vote is held in seven days and at least one third of the deputies should nominate a candidate. If deputies fail to elect the prime minister with majority of votes, the parliament is considered dissolved.

Snap parliamentary elections are likely to be held on December 9.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
