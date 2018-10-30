Armenian lawmakers to vote on PM’s candidacy on November 1

YEREVAN. – The Armenian lawmakers will gather for a special session on November 1 to vote on the candidacy of PM, deputy head of parliament’s staff Tatul Soghomonyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The first vote took place on October 24, and the PM was not elected. In accordance with Article 149 of the Constitution, in the case of the non-election of the Prime Minister after the first vote, the second vote is held in seven days and at least one third of the deputies should nominate a candidate. If deputies fail to elect the prime minister with majority of votes, the parliament is considered dissolved.
Snap parliamentary elections are likely to be held on December 9.