Wednesday
October 31
Wednesday
October 31
Apple reveals release date for updated iOS
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The first significant update of iOS 12.1 Apple operating system can be installed already this week, the Verge reported

Free update will be available in the evening of October 30.

The update includes the Group FaceTime feature that was removed from the initial release. Group FaceTime allows you to video chat with up to 32 people simultaneously and supports stickers, as well as video filters.

iOS 12.1 also supports duo-SIM cards (a physical and a electronic eSIM) for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. The update will let iPhone XS/XR owners adjust the depth of field / bokeh in the live preview of a portrait shot.

iOS 12.1 also adds new emoji, of course.
Հայերեն and Русский
