Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung issues statement regarding events organized in Tbilisi

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) issued a statement regarding events organized by the foundation taking place in Tbilisi this week.
“From 1-3 November, KAS is organising two separate events. One event brings together young leaders from the countries that signed the Association Agreement with the European Union (Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine) in order to discuss the challenges and perspectives the three countries face.
In parallel, KAS facilitates a seminar for journalists from all Eastern Partnership countries on the topic of ‘Verification of Fake Content in the Media’,” the statement reads.
KAS underlines that no member of the Azerbaijani opposition is participating in any of their events.
KAS is a political foundation that is closely associated with the Christian Democratic Union of Germany. KAS is a non-governmental organisation that supports freedom, justice and solidarity which are the basic principles of our work.