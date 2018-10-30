News
Armenia ambassador: Purchase of weapons not discussed during meeting with Bolton
Armenia ambassador: Purchase of weapons not discussed during meeting with Bolton
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The issue of purchase of weapons was not discussed during the meeting with U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, Armenian ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan said in interview with Russia’s Ekho Moskvy.

“During the interview Bolton spoke about U.S. Congress’ possible lifting of restrictions on the purchase of weapons,” he said, adding that acting MP Nikol Pashinyan only stated the readiness to consider a beneficial proposal.  “First, there has been no proposal. Secondly, it is necessary to take into account that the arms market, on the one hand, is a regular market, but here there are some military and technical realities. We are working very closely with Russia, our armed forces, officers are adapted to Russian weapons and maintenance , and we have the appropriate conditions.”

He also noted that Armenia has an opportunity to buy weapons at domestic prices: “There is an agreement on export credit, during the past years Armenia took advantage of a loan of $ 200 million, and the second line was opened for $100 million”.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
