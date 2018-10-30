News
Ambassador: Khachaturov's issue will be resolved at the level of heads of states
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Yerevan has formally launched the process of withdrawal of CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khchaturov.

“Yerevan not only insists on this, but has launched the process of withdrawal. This is a normal process given the regulations that exist within CSTO in terms of withdrawal of senior officials,” Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan said in an interview with Russia’s Eklho Moskvy.

Ambassador said this is “a working moment” and warned experts and political scientists against seeing this as a certain “problem point” in relations.

“Well, it has nothing to do with it. Therefore, our foreign policy priorities are clear, visible, and no changes are expected here,” the ambassador noted.

He recalled that the meeting of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly will start in Moscow tomorrow, whole the Supreme Collective Security Council will gather on November 8 in Astana.

Speaking about the case of Yuri Khachaturov, the ambassador said some events in post-Soviet history of Armenia have not been investigated.

“Criminal cases against Khachaturov resumed. I think this context bears no relation with our participation in this organization [CSTO]. Mr. Khachaturov continues heading the organization. The matter will be resolved at the level of the heads of states,” he explained.

Toghanyan emphasized that Russian media reported about the cases involving famous people, Kocharyan and Khachaturov, but many criminal cases have been launched, and not connected with the March 1 events only.
