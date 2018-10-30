News
Stoltenberg: NATO to avoid dangerous situations amid Russia's presence in north
Stoltenberg: NATO to avoid dangerous situations amid Russia's presence in north
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO will avoid ant dangerous situation as Russia has a sizable presence in the north, also off Norway, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

His remark came during the press conference in Norway, opening the Day of Distinguished Guests as part of the exercises Trident Juncture-2018.

According to him, NATO expects that the Russian missile launches will not affect their drills as hey conduct it in international waters and briefed Norway.

Jens Stoltenberg said that "this is not a Cold War situation," adding that it is "purely to prevent, not to provoke.”

"This is a necessary exercise" to "send a strong signal of unity,” AP reported quoting  Stoltenberg. http://www.hastingstribune.com/nato-chief-both-sides-expected-to-behave-despite-drills/article_b75cd9ac-f379-5470-a698-7dc841e541be.html

Trident Juncture exercises are held in three stages. The first one took place in Augustwith the deployment of troops. The second is the active phase from October 25 to November 7, and the third - command and staff exercises, scheduled for November 13-24 at the NATO Joint Command Center in Stavanger (Norway). The drills are hosted by Norway, while Sweden and Finland are partners.
