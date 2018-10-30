EU ambassador: Very soon you will see results of new financial deals

The Armenian government fully exploits the potential and possibilities of the EU cooperation, the EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters in Vayots Dzor Province on Tuesday.

“I believe that the new government is very much aware of the value of the cooperation with the EU. I believe their main priority is to make the cooperation with the EU more effective, more efficient and more beneficial for the Armenian people” he said.

According to him, cooperation with EU is not just about money and finances.

“As we can hear from the new government, the cooperation with the EU is not about money or finances. The EU offers incentive platform for reforms. In particular, the new agreement can be used by Armenia as an excellent vehicle for reforms in the country. And I believe that the new government is fully aware of this opportunity,” Switalski added.

The EU Ambassador noted that despite the fact that Armenia is preparing for snap elections, the EU continue working with the Armenian government.

"And I hope that very soon you will see the results of new contracts and new financial agreements,” the ambassador concluded.