Israeli Foreign Ministry posts video about Armenian community

Israeli Foreign Ministry posted a video on its Twitter about the life of the Armenian community.
“The Armenian community in Israel consists of over 11 thousand people, many of them live in Haifa, where they continue to maintain their culture, language, customs and their social religious heritage,” the message reads.
The Armenian community in Israel consists of over 11 thousand people, many of them live in Haifa, where they continue to maintain their culture, language, customs and their social religious heritage. pic.twitter.com/x4YTzuYRUe— Israel Foreign Min. (@IsraelMFA) 29 октября 2018 г.