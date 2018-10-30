News
Israeli Foreign Ministry posts video about Armenian community
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Society

Israeli Foreign Ministry posted a video on its Twitter about the life of the Armenian community.

“The Armenian community in Israel consists of over 11 thousand people, many of them live in Haifa, where they continue to maintain their culture, language, customs and their social religious heritage,” the message reads.
