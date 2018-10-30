CSTO PA adopts recommendations to create single terrorist list

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) adopted Tuesday recommendations to review model draft laws, and issue a single list of organizations recognized as terrorists, Front News reported.

According to Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of CSTO PA Anatoly Vyborny, one of the measures to counter terrorism is to prohibit the activities of organizations recognized as terrorist, as well as to maintain appropriate list.

According to him, to unify national approaches to banning terrorist groups, the CSTO Collective Security Council decided to form a single list of organizations recognized as terrorist within this regional association.

This list is formed on the basis of national lists drawn up in accordance with the internal legislation of the CSTO member states, he noted highlighting the need for harmonization of national rules for the formation of lists of prohibited terrorist organizations.