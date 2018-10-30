News
Donald Trump wants to abolish birthright citizenship
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump told Axios he is planning to terminate birthright citizenship, potentially setting up another constitutional standoff, CNBC reported.

Trump said Monday he will sign an executive order that would remove the right to citizenship for babies of noncitizens and undocumented immigrants born on U.S. soil.

"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States ... with all of those benefits," Trump said. "It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. And it has to end."

"It's in the process. It'll happen ... with an executive order."
