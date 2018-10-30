Armenia Parliament speaker hopes Yerevan will host next CSTO PA meeting

The delegation headed by the Armenian National Assembly speaker, Ara Babloyan, took part in the work of the 11th plenary session of the CSTO PA in Moscow, National Assembly’s press service reported.

According to the source, the sides discussed a number of draft model laws, recommendations and other legal acts introduced in circulation by the PA CSTO Standing Committee on Defense and Security over national security, information fight against terrorism and extremism, protection of special-purpose territories, improvement and harmonization of the legislation of CSTO member states in various fields.

Ara Babloyan noted that regardless of the internal political situation, cooperation within the CSTO will develop, and this is both the will of the Armenian people, and the firm position of Armenia.

The head of the Armenian parliament expressed hope that the newly elected National Assembly will assist his proposal to hold the next meeting of the Council and the plenary session of the CSTO PA in Armenia.

The meeting was supposed to be held in Yerevan, but was moved to Moscow due to the resignation of the Armenian government.

The delegation headed by NA Speaker Ara Babloyan includes also NA Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, MPs Khosrov Harutyunyan and Koryun Nahapetyan.