Turkey, US to begin joint Manbij patrols

The Turkish and US troops may begin joint patrols of the Syrian Manbij area on Tuesday or Wednesday, said Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

“The training process has been completed and joint patrols will begin today or tomorrow,” Reuters reported quoting Akar.

According to him, Turkey will focus on the area east of the Euphrates River.

The Turkish preparation of a joint patrolling of the area around Manbij with the US military was almost completed in September.

The Turkish General Staff reported that the Turkish and US military agreed on an action plan for the withdrawal of the Kurdish formations from Manbij. This Syrian region has been the subject of a dispute between Ankara and Washington for several years.