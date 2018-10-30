News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Turkey, US to begin joint Manbij patrols
Turkey, US to begin joint Manbij patrols
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Turkish and US troops may begin joint patrols of the Syrian Manbij area on Tuesday or Wednesday, said Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

“The training process has been completed and joint patrols will begin today or tomorrow,” Reuters reported quoting Akar. 

According to him, Turkey will focus on the area east of the Euphrates River.

The Turkish preparation of a joint patrolling of the area around Manbij with the US military was almost completed in September.

The Turkish General Staff reported that the Turkish and US military agreed on an action plan for the withdrawal of the Kurdish formations from Manbij. This Syrian region has been the subject of a dispute between Ankara and Washington for several years.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Macron holds phone talks on Syria with Putin before upcoming summit
Macron highlighted the need for a political settlement of the Syrian conflict…
 Summit on Syria kicks off in Istanbul
"The entire world is watching our summit...
 Bolton says he was assured that Armenia mission to Syria will not be military
At the press conference in Yerevan, the US National Security Adviser said his country also conducts a humanitarian mission…
 At least 62 civilians killed in US-led international coalition airstrikes in Syria
The coalition launched three new airstrikes…
 Putin hails Turkey's efforts in Syrian province
Putin says foreign forces need to leave Syria
We should pursue a goal that there would be no foreign forces...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news