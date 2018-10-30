EU Ambassador: We offer Armenia government to review budget support programs

The EU have offered the Armenian government to review the programs that were under the discussion of the previous government, the EU Ambassador to Armenia Pyotr Switalski told reporters on Tuesday.

"I understand that the new government was very busy during summer on July and August. What can I say is that annual 2018 action plan is the reflection of what we did we the previous government. The new team has introduced some changes which were acceptable to us. So I think, that we are quite satisfied with the way we have been cooperating with the new government, because the new government has shown flexibility and pragmatism in terms of continuing the work we started before. We are also discussing with the new government the new package of our assistance, annual action plan 2019,” said the EU ambassador, adding that the new government has drawn quite wide range of maneuvers to define priorities in the implementation of economic programs with the EU.

"We also offered the new government the possibility to review budget support programs. It was also something unprecedented, because normally we do not offer such possibility whenever change in government happens, but we understand what happened in Armenia was quite a big change," he added.

The EU ambassador noted with satisfaction that they had received a comprehensive paper from the new government on the government's development in different areas.

According to him, at first glance they got a good impression from these proposals and their demands will be accepted by the EU.

Switalski noted that they are looking forward for the Armenian government to submit a roadmap for the implementation of the Armenian-EU deal.