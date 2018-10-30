News
Belgian delegation visits Artsakh
Belgian delegation visits Artsakh
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Сhair of the Artsakh National Assembly Ashot Ghulian received the delegation headed by Member of the Belgian Federal Parliament Jean Jacques Flahaux, Artsakh National Assembly’s press service reported.

Welcoming the guests, the head of parliament noted that the meeting is a good reason to talk around those human and democratic values that unite the peoples of the two countries, regardless of where they were born.

Ashot Ghulian also highlighted the importance of institutional relations formed a year ago between Artsakh and Belgium.

Jean Jacques Flahaux, in his turn, noted that  Parliaments and parliamentarians should be able to develop relations without difficulties, which will ensure the development of the economy and other important areas.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the possibilities of inter-party cooperation and the involvement of women in parliament and political life.

In the morning, the delegation visited the Stepanakert memorial complex, laid flowers and honored the memory of the soldiers who died for the independence of Artsakh.
