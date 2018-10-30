ECHR communicates case of Vartgez Gaspari to Armenian authorities

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has communicated the case of activist Vardkes Gaspari to the Armenian authorities.

According to a document entitled “the record of bringing-in”, the applicant was “brought in” to Arabkir Police Station on 1 March 2008 at 8.30 a.m. by two police officers, E.P. and G.H., from Mashtots Avenue, adjacent to Freedom Square “for showing resistance to police officers in the area of the Opera House”. The applicant was subjected to a body search and a relevant record was drawn up. It also appears that a report was addressed in this connection to the chief of police by police officer E.P.

The applicant complains under Article 6 §§ 1 and 3 (d) of the Convention that the trial was not fair and the principle of equality of arms was not respected because his conviction was based entirely on the testimony of two police officers, who were unreliable witnesses and made false statements, while he was not allowed to contest effectively the charge against him by submitting evidence and calling witnesses.

According to the document the following questions are being considered: Did the applicant have a fair hearing in the determination of the charge against him, in accordance with Article 6 § 1 of the Convention? In particular, was the trial fair and was the principle of equality of arms respected, taking into account that the applicant’s conviction was based exclusively on police testimony? Was the applicant able to obtain the attendance of witnesses on his behalf, as required by Article 6 § 3 (d) of the Convention?