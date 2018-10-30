Switalski on Karabakh issue: No one can force the sides to do anything

The position of the European Union on the Karabakh issue is very clear; the EU supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski told reporters, commenting on the question about the EU's approach to the settlement of the Karabakh issue.
Yesterday the Co-Chairs had different meetings in Armenia and we appreciate their efforts. It is obvious to the European Union that the solution to the conflict should be found solelyby the sides. The Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group are mediators here, but no one can force the sides to do anything. We do not lose optimism and hope that one day we will achieve such a situation, "said Piotr Świtalski.