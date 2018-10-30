Ingush Constitutional Court strikes down controversial border deal

The constitutional court of Ingushetia declared the republican law to be unconstitutional, which approved the agreement on the border with Chechnya, Meduza reported.
The court ruled that the adopted law violates three articles of the Ingush Constitution, which says “power belongs to the people,” requires any border changes to take into account public opinion, and obligates the state to preserve the republic's territorial integrity.
According to Ingush Constitutional Court, the law on the new border deal with Chechnya was adopted without a referendum, thus “has no legal consequences for law enforcement, organizations, or Ingush citizens.”
The agreement on the division of territory between Chechnya and Ingushetia was adopted on September 26, and on October 4 it was approved by the Ingush parliament, that was followed by mass protests in Ingushetia.