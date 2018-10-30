News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
China urges U.S. to stop interfering in companies’ normal international trade
China urges U.S. to stop interfering in companies’ normal international trade
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

China’s Commerce Ministry on Tuesday urged the United States to “stop its wrong actions” after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration took action to cut off a Chinese state-backed chipmaker from U.S. suppliers, Reuters reported.

China opposes the United States interfering in companies’ normal international trade and misusing export control measures, the ministry added.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it had put Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd on a list of entities that cannot buy components, software and technology goods from U.S. firms. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news