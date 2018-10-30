Lebanese Justice Minister accuses editor of harming Riyadh relations

The current Lebanese Justice Minister filed a complaint against a newspaper publisher, accusing him of harming relations with Saudi Arabia, AP reported.
Charles Ayyoub, publisher and managing editor of Al-Diyar newspaper, in his article accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the deaths of civilians in Yemen.
Acting Justice Minister Selim Jreissati asked the prosecutor general to bring a case against the editor, stating that the article violated Lebanese law and put the country at risk.