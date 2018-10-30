Karabakh President receives delegation of Belgian Federal Parliament

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan received on Tuesday the delegation of the Belgian Federal Parliament at the head of Jean-Jacques Flahaux.

Diverse issues on the Belgium-Artsakh relations were on the discussion agenda.

The President commended the dynamic development of relations with Belgium, especially in terms of inter-parliamentary relations, noting its significance and relevance for Artsakh.

The meeting also addressed a range of issues related to Artsakh domestic and foreign policy as well as regional developments.

Foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, head of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy head Kaspar Karapetyan and other officials took part at the meeting.