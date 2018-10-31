Khashoggi's Turkish fiancée asks Trump to help reveal 'truth'

Murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to help reveal the truth behind his killing and ensure that justice is served, Hurriyet Daily reported.
Speaking at a memorial event held in London, Hatice Cengiz said Oct. 29 Trump “should not pave the way for a cover-up of my fiancée’s murder.”
In an emotional address, she said she was deeply grateful for the solidarity of people all over the world.
“I am, however, disappointed in the actions of the leadership in many countries, particularly in the U.S."
Cengiz joined the event -- organized by not-for-profit press monitoring organization the Middle East Monitor and the Al Sharq Forum, an independent pro-democracy, non-partisan, non-profit think-tank focusing on the greater Middle East -- to remember Khashoggi.
“I am in London now, but I call upon all the men and women of the world: please stand up for justice!” Hatice said.
“Please raise your voice for my beloved Jamal. Please demand that your governments help us hold the evil criminals and their cowardly political masters to account.”
Underlining that there should be no cover-up, Cengiz said: “Jamal was my beloved fiancée, but he was also a gentle human being, a loving man, a journalist and a true believer in democracy and freedom in the Arab world.”
“Let’s demand justice for Jamal and stand up for his ideals.”