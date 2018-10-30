Russian countersanctions against Ukraine to cover 360 companies

The Russian government is finalizing a draft decree introducing special measures against Ukrainian companies and individuals in response to unfriendly actions of this country, a source in the Cabinet said on Tuesday. The document to cover about 360 companies and 50 individuals will soon be presented to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for signing, the source said, TASS reported.
"The document will be presented to the Prime Minister for signing and published after signing," he said. "Retaliatory measures will apply to about 360 companies and more than 50 individuals," the source said.
He did not detail personalized composition of Ukrainian citizens in lists. "There will be many interesting discoveries for citizens of Ukraine, who will see that certain their leaders sticking to radical views, including in respect of relations between two countries and peoples, and their entourage has nothing against making money from these relations at the same time," the source added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on special economic measures in response to the anti-Russian sanctions of Ukraine on October 22. The Russian government has been instructed to make up the lists of individuals and legal entities the special economic measures are targeted at, as well as to determine special economic measures applicable to individuals and legal entities.