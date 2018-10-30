Denmark recalls envoy to Tehran

Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen announced that the country had recalled their ambassador to Tehran over alleged connection between the Iranian intelligence and an attack on an individual in Denmark. Apart from the move, the minister stated that the Danish side would push for more EU-wide sanctions against Iran, Sputnik reported.
"It is a strong and extraordinary diplomatic step," Politiken quoted Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen as saying at a news conference in Copenhagen.
The minister also said that Denmark would push for new sanctions against Tehran in light of the covert Iranian intelligence operation on the Danish soil.