News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Deputy FM: I do not see danger in John Bolton’s statements
Deputy FM: I do not see danger in John Bolton’s statements
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy FM Ruben Rubinyan said he is not the deputy foreign minister of U.S. and he does not want to comment on the remarks by national security adviser John Bolton.

“I can say that any solution on Karabakh has to be agreed and has to be acceptable to the people of Armenia and Artsakh. And the principles acceptable to the Armenian side are known,” he said.

Asked whether he sees danger in the statements of the American officials, Rubinyan replied “Absolutely no”.

During his visit to Yerevan John Bolton urged Armenia to give up “historical clichés”. He said Nikol Pashinyan will have high legitimacy after the snap elections and will be able to assume leadership on the settlement of Karabakh conflict. He also spoke about the possibility of purchasing American weapons, as “the American weapons are better than the Russian ones”.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ambassador: Purchase of weapons not discussed during meeting with Bolton
We are working very closely with Russia, our armed forces, officers are adapted to Russian weapons and service
 ARF: Bolton's visit to region is very important and far-reaching
“Hints made by Bolton are really vital both for the region and for Armenia…
 Armenia MFA: Grigoryan-Bolton tête-à-tête or dinner was not discussed with American side
Between the Security Council secretary and the US National Security Adviser…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan does not tell Bolton his “secret of success”
The visiting US National Security Adviser recorded that there is a broad view among the Armenian public that the acting PM will get a “strong mandate” as a result of the forthcoming snap parliamentary election…
 US Security Advisor: Relations with Armenia are of strategic importance to US
He expressed the readiness of the American side to help resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict...
 Bolton meets Armenia acting Foreign, Defense Ministers, Security Council Secretary
John Bolton highlighted the importance of discussing issues…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news