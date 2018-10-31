Deputy FM: I do not see danger in John Bolton’s statements

YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy FM Ruben Rubinyan said he is not the deputy foreign minister of U.S. and he does not want to comment on the remarks by national security adviser John Bolton.

“I can say that any solution on Karabakh has to be agreed and has to be acceptable to the people of Armenia and Artsakh. And the principles acceptable to the Armenian side are known,” he said.

Asked whether he sees danger in the statements of the American officials, Rubinyan replied “Absolutely no”.

During his visit to Yerevan John Bolton urged Armenia to give up “historical clichés”. He said Nikol Pashinyan will have high legitimacy after the snap elections and will be able to assume leadership on the settlement of Karabakh conflict. He also spoke about the possibility of purchasing American weapons, as “the American weapons are better than the Russian ones”.