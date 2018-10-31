RPA about voting for Pashinyan: We adhere to our principles

YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has not changed its principle regarding the vote on the candidacy of a PM.
Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of RPA faction, said he does not understand why Pashinyan is nominated as PM again, since the upcoming vote is of artificial character.
One third of the deputies has nominated Nikol Pashinyan as a candidate for the Prime Minister.
Overall, 43 deputies signed the petition, among them were lawmakers from Yelq, Tsarukyan factions as well as four members of RPA faction.
Pashinyan handed over resignation on October 16. The first vote on his candidacy was held on October 24, while the second is set for tomorrow. Unless he is elected, the parliament will be dissolved, and snap parliamentary elections will be held in early December.