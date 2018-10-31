Armenian government has no program to solve unemployment of amnestied prisoners yet

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government does not have any programs to solve the problem of employment of persons who will be released under the planned amnesty, acting Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan said during the debates in the parliament.
Answering the question of the deputy from Tsarukyan faction Marina Margaryan, Zeynalyan said that at the moment there are no programs related to the released persons.
“However, in the case of the proper involvement of the institution of parole, the need for large-scale amnesties will disappear, and an individual approach will be used, that is each convict will have his own program,” Zeynalian said