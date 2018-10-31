North Korea preparing to allow international inspectors to nuclear test site

North Korea is preparing to allow international inspectors to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the north-east of the country, the Telegraph reported.

According to the National Intelligence Agency of South Korea, only foreign journalists were allowed to attend the facility’s liquidation, while employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were not allowed to verify, which caused criticism from the international community and doubts about the seriousness of Pyongyang’s intentions.

At a summit between the North and South’s leaders last month, Pyongyang finally agreed to allow foreign inspectors to observe a “permanent dismantlement” of key missile facilities, and to move towards closing its main Yongbyon nuclear complex in return for reciprocal US measures.