News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
486.24
EUR
551.2
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.24
EUR
551.2
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
North Korea preparing to allow international inspectors to nuclear test site
North Korea preparing to allow international inspectors to nuclear test site
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea is preparing to allow international inspectors to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the north-east of the country, the Telegraph reported

According to the National Intelligence Agency of South Korea, only foreign journalists were allowed to attend the facility’s liquidation, while employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were not allowed to verify, which caused criticism from the international community and doubts about the seriousness of Pyongyang’s intentions.

At a summit between the North and South’s leaders last month, Pyongyang finally agreed to allow foreign inspectors to observe a “permanent dismantlement” of key missile facilities, and to move towards closing its main Yongbyon nuclear complex in return for reciprocal US measures.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU tightens sanctions on North Korea
The EU sanctions list should be supplemented in accordance with this decision...
 Seoul, Pyongyang agree to remove security posts from common border
The neighbors agreed to demolish 11 guard posts within 1 km…
 Reuters: Next Trump-Kim talk may take place in early 2019
Earlier, US Presidential National Security Adviser John Bolton had stated that their second meeting could be held in the next several months…
 South Korean President urges US to declare end of Korean War
“If North Korea takes certain measures, the end-of-war declaration would be a political statement...
 Pompeo, Kim Jong-un to hold 2nd US-North Korean summit
"There's a lot of logistics that will be required to execute that...
 US, Japan discuss N. Korea denuclearization process
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is visiting Japan, met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news