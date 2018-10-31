News
Pompeo urges to end war in Yemen
Pompeo urges to end war in Yemen
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for the end of hostilities in Yemen, Reuters reported

According to his statement, missile and drone strikes by Iran-allied Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia and the UAE should stop, and the Saudi-led coalition must cease air strikes in all populated areas of Yemen.

According to the US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis all parties to the conflict should take steps towards a truce and begin talks within the next month. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are voiced support for the U.N. effort.

“We’ve got to move toward a peace effort here. And we can’t say we’re going to do it sometime in the future. We need to be doing this in the next 30 days,” Mattis said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
