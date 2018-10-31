News
German ambassador: Armenia’s investment attractiveness has increased
German ambassador: Armenia’s investment attractiveness has increased
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s investment attractiveness has increased in recent months after the revolution, German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler said this at an event timed to the World Savings Day.

According to him, after the early elections in Armenia, the priority task of the government should be the preservation of investment attractiveness.

“The German Embassy together with the Armenian authorities is working towards encouraging investments from Germany. In particular, many representatives of German IT companies come to Armenia. But we need to think about how to attract German investments in the industry as well, ”the ambassador said.

He added that two years ago Germans made significant investments in the mining industry of Armenia.

“This will have a long lasting effect, since the opportunities in this industry are quite wide,” said Kiesler.

According to the Statistical Committee, the volume of investment in the Armenian economy in the second quarter of 2018 amounted to $ 525.5 million, an increase of 3.5% in annual terms. At the same time, direct foreign investment in the second quarter of 2018 amounted to $ 75 million, a decrease of 43.5% over the year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
