Armenian Parliament speaker’s statement on PM elections

The speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan made a statement on holding the PM elections.
“Under Part 3 of Article 140 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the item of the Prime Minister’s election will be debated on November 1 at 12:00 at the special sitting of the National Assembly to be convened by the force of law,” the statement reads.
As reported earlier, the first stage of the PM elections was held on October 24, when the Prime Minister was not elected.
According to the constitution, if the parliament does not elect a prime minister twice, the parliament must self-dissolve, and early elections should be scheduled.