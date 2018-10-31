News
Armenia's Supreme Judicial Council chairman meets head of Venice Commission
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gagik Harutyunyan received the president of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe Gianni Buquicchio, as well as the Secretary of the Commission Thomas Markert.

The president and secretary of the Venice Commission arrived in Armenia to participate in the international conference convened by the “Constitutional Culture” International Analytical Center, the Constitutional Court and the Center for Constitutional Law of Armenia, which will be held in Yerevan on November 1-2.

Gagik Harutyunyan presented the approaches and mechanisms to improve the effectiveness of the justicial system.

Gianni Buquicchio, in turn, stressed the active participation of Harutyunyan as a member of the Venice Commission in resolving urgent issues related to the judicial system.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
