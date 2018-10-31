News
Pakistan court overturns blasphemy death sentence
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Pakistan's Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of a Christian for blasphemy, provoking angry protests and threats from the Islamists, the Guardian reported. 

Christian woman Asia Bibi has been on death row since 2010. She became the first woman to be sentenced to death on charges of blasphemy. Many critics consider this law to be too harsh, claiming that they are often abused.

She was convicted for allegedly making remarks about Islam when the neighbors did not want her to drink water from their glass, since she is not a Muslim. Bibi pleaded not guilty.

This case angered Christians around the world and caused a division of society within Pakistan, where two politicians who tried to help Bibi were killed.
