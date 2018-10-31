Zarif: Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan share stance on Middle East

Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan share stance over Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Istanbul during the joint press conference with his Turkish and Azerbaijani counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Elmar Mammadyarov.

“Cooperation among Tehran, Ankara and Baku is very important for development of the three countries, development of the region, the improvement of living conditions and the promotion of regional peace and security which is, unfortunately, faced with multiple challenges,” Iran-Daily reported quoting Zarif.

He expressed hope that regional issues, particularly concerning Syrian, Palestinian and Yemeni people would be resolved peacefully.

The Turkish Foreign Minster, in his turn, noted that Tehran, Ankara and Baku oppose unilateral measures on regional issues and believe that common and multilateral decisions should be taken in this regard.

The sides agreed that regional problems should be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

Cavusoglu urged to continue the joint cooperation in order to promote the regional stability, peace and security. According to him, the trilateral economic cooperation will also be in the interests of other states of the region.

Turkey urges to continue cooperation with Iran after the US withdrawal from the Iran's nuclear deal, he said adding that Turkey holds consultations with European states over the continuation of cooperation with Iran.