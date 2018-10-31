Turkey doubts Saudi willingness to 'genuinely cooperate' on Khashoggi

Saudi Arabian officials have appeared unwilling to "genuinely cooperate" with Turkey's investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a senior Turkish official said Wednesday, Yahoo News reported quoting AFP.
"The Saudi officials seemed primarily interested in finding out what evidence the Turkish authorities had against the perpetrators," the official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.
"We did not get the impression that they were keen on genuinely cooperating with the investigation," the official said, referring to the latest contacts between Ankara and Riyadh.
The comments come as Saudi Arabia's chief public prosecutor is in Istanbul to meet with Turkish authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.
However Turkish media has reported that Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb has refused to share information from Riyadh's own investigation since arriving on Sunday.