Reports: 2 Armenians likely to join new Lebanon Cabinet

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Sa’ad Hariri is expected to finally announce the creation of his third cabinet, possibly today or by Friday, Gulf News reported.
According to website’s sources, Hariri is making the final changes and will carry the final list to President Michel Aoun, where they will jointly sign the decree.
Among those named as candidates for a new Cabinet is Richard Kouyoumjian, a candidate for social affairs minister.
It is also mentioned that incumbent foreign minister Gebran Bassil will keep his job, , while two of his allies, Avedis Gidanian and Nada Al Boustani will get the ministries of Tourism and Energy, respectively.
Guidanian is a veteran Armenian politician with a degree in physics, who has held the portfolio since 2016, representing the ARF party.