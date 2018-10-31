RPA MP: We will not just run for the minimum threshold

YEREVAN. – We will not just run for the minimum threshold, head of the Republican Party of Armenia faction of Armenian National Assembly, Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the chances of RPA in the upcoming parliamentary snap elections.
Baghdasaryan disagreed with the statement that their once majority-winning political party lost its influence in just 1.5 years saying: “We are holding elections; it’s too soon to talk about losses”.
He emphasized that the society will express their will in the elections, “We’ll see how it goes”.
Baghdasaryan said RPA is inclined to taking part in the elections, yet the final decision will be made during the final meeting of the party. He declined to name the person that will lead the list of the RPA candidates saying it will be decided by the whole party.