Armenia Deputy Speaker receives Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin
Armenia Deputy Speaker receives Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian National Assembly Deputy Speaker Mikayel Melkumyan received on Wednesday the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the internal political issues of Armenia, the electoral process, the development of the economy, as well as the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Both sides highlighted the improvement and development of the Armenian-Russian economic cooperation.

Mikayel Melkumyan presented the procedure of the parliamentary elections being designed in the future, expressed regret that the reformed Electoral Code was not passed, compared with the acting Code, as it is one step forward.

The Deputy Speaker also touched upon the activities of the National Commission on Investigative Committee created to investigate the gas and electricity supply and distribution systems, as well as a number of problems existing in these areas.

According to him, several provisions of the inter-state treaty regulating the relations on gas and electric power signed in December 2013 between Armenia and Russia restrict the efficiency of the tariff policy.

The ambassador, in his turn, asked about the final result of the activity of the National Assembly Investigative Committee.

Mikayel Melkumyan noted that after the end of the works a report would be presented to the parliament and the full text would be sent to the heads of the relevant bodies.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
