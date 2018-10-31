Danish Ambassador summoned to Iran’s MFA

Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Danish ambassador amid the hasty political reaction of the Danish authorities to the arrest of a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, AP reported.
Earlier, the Danish police accused Iran of the so-called preparation by the Iranian secret services in the Danish territory of the failed assassination attempt on one of the Iranian opponents.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said that at a meeting with the Danish ambassador to Iran, the biased news about the unsuccessful attempt by the Iranian secret services in Denmark was again refuted.
According to him, this incident is part of a conspiracy and intrigue for Tehran’s enemies to spoil the good relations between Iran and Europe in the current difficult conditions.
The chair of the Northern European Affairs Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry also warned of the consequences of ill-considered actions against Tehran.
The Danish Ambassador to Iran at this meeting stated that he had been summoned to Copenhagen for consultations and would convey the views and expectations of the Iranian side of Denmark.