Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Trump
Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Trump
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a message of condolence to US President Donald Trump, in connection with the tragedy that occurred at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, and which claimed eleven lives.

“It was with deep pain that we learnt about the attack that claimed the lives of more than ten innocent people in a Pittsburgh synagogue,” Pashinyan said in a condolence cable.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable manifestation of violence and intolerance and we express our solidarity to the calls for a common struggle against xenophobia in the world. On behalf of the Armenian people, I express my deepest condolences to you and the entire American people. Please convey words of comfort and resilience to the families of the victims and those wounded,” Pashinyan in part said in the letter, as reported by his office.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
