Russian President signs new migration policy concept

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the concept of migration policy, aimed at creating the most comfortable conditions for the resettlement of compatriots to Russia, RIA Novosti reported.
According to him, it will also create clear rules for entry and the right to reside, work, as well as to acquire Russian citizenship.
He noted the difficult situation in the world, when the foundations of international law are undermined and multi-year agreements are crumbling, while in many countries, as Ukraine and Baltic states, anti-Russian sentiments and other forms of extremely aggressive nationalism are growing.
Under these circumstances, Russia is determined to defend the rights and interests of its compatriots, the Russian leader noted.
Putin noted that according to the program of voluntary resettlement of compatriots for 12 years, about 800 thousand people moved to Russia, and in recent months the number of people wishing to return to their homeland has been growing.