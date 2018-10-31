News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
486.24
EUR
551.2
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.24
EUR
551.2
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction reviews Kocharyan's lawsuit against Pashinyan
Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction reviews Kocharyan's lawsuit against Pashinyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction considers Kocharyan`s  lawsuit against Pashinyan has reviewed Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan's lawsuit against acting PM Nikol Pashinyan, the press service of the court reported.

Earlier it was reported that Robert Kocharyan filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The lawsuit was filed on September 17. The ex-president has filed a lawsuit in Yerevan's Common Jurisdiction Court against Pashinyan to protect his honor and dignity from public slander.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news