Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction reviews Kocharyan's lawsuit against Pashinyan

Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction considers Kocharyan`s lawsuit against Pashinyan has reviewed Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan's lawsuit against acting PM Nikol Pashinyan, the press service of the court reported.
Earlier it was reported that Robert Kocharyan filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The lawsuit was filed on September 17. The ex-president has filed a lawsuit in Yerevan's Common Jurisdiction Court against Pashinyan to protect his honor and dignity from public slander.