Russia imposes temporary restrictions on imports of some Armenian goods
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision informs participants in foreign economic activity and all interested parties about the identification of a number of serious violations of the requirements of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union in livestock products received from Kazakh, Armenian, German and Korean enterprises.

The Service decided to impose temporary restrictions on the supply of products to Russia from the Armenian FOOD EX LLC enterprise.

The service also introduces a regime of enhanced laboratory control for the supply of products from the Kazakh Izhevsky enterprise, after the identification of violations of veterinary and sanitary standards.
