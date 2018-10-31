Austria to withdraw from UN migration treaty

Australia may have a private prison for terrorists

Russia imposes temporary restrictions on imports of some Armenian goods

Nikol Pashinyan, Gianni Buquicchio discuss organization of early parliamentary elections

Pakistan court overturns blasphemy death sentence

Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction reviews Kocharyan's lawsuit against Pashinyan

Russian President signs new migration policy concept

Turkey doubts Saudi willingness to 'genuinely cooperate' on Khashoggi

Zarif: Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan share stance on Middle East

Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Trump

Danish Ambassador summoned to Iran’s MFA

Armenia’s culture ministry launches discussion on renaming Zvartnots airport

Armenia appoints ambassador to Lichtenstein

Armenia Deputy Speaker receives Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin

RPA MP: We will not just run for the minimum threshold

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs join monitoring

Armenia's Supreme Judicial Council chairman meets head of Venice Commission

Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen appointed UN special envoy to Syria

Armenian ex-President Serzh Sargsyan moves to Dzoraghbyur village

North Korea preparing to allow international inspectors to nuclear test site

One of Armenian churches of Tbilisi is in a poor state (PHOTO)

25 killed in Afghan helicopter crash

Reports: 2 Armenians likely to join new Lebanon Cabinet

Pompeo urges to end war in Yemen

RPA: Armenia government gives no appropriate response to Bolton, Mills’ statements

Artak Beglaryan elected Artsakh Ombudsman

Armenian Parliament speaker’s statement on PM elections

German ambassador: Armenia’s investment attractiveness has increased

Acting minister to join Bright Armenia party's election list

Armenian parliament adopts amnesty bill in first reading

German ambassador: I would have kept my savings in Armenian banks if I had any

Armenian government has no program to solve unemployment of amnestied prisoners yet

RPA about voting for Pashinyan: We adhere to our principles

Armenia amnesty to apply to 6,500 citizens

Armenia woman steals 2 million drams from a bank using fake documents

Armenian parliament holds special session, amnesty on the agenda

22 people missing in Philippines landslide

Deputy FM: I do not see danger in John Bolton’s statements

Deputy FM: Questionable ambassadors will be recalled

Armenian Deputy FM comments on mandate of CSTO Secretary General

Indonesia authorities found body of the crashed plane

Filipina women detained at Halloween party in Saudi Arabia

Khashoggi's Turkish fiancée asks Trump to help reveal 'truth'

Republican Party of Armenia freed from criminal-oligarchic elements

China urges U.S. to stop interfering in companies’ normal international trade

Iran denies Denmark’s accusation of assassination attempt

Russian countersanctions against Ukraine to cover 360 companies

Denmark recalls envoy to Tehran

Armenia and Belarus Security Council secretaries sign 2019-2020 cooperation plan

Pashinyan visits Yervand Manaryan

US sending 5,200 troops to border

Donald Trump wants to abolish birthright citizenship

Karabakh President receives delegation of Belgian Federal Parliament

Karabakh President receives co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Ingush Constitutional Court strikes down controversial border deal

EU diplomat expresses regret over failure of amended Electoral Code in Armenia’s parliament

Turkey, US to begin joint Manbij patrols

Lebanese Justice Minister accuses editor of harming Riyadh relations

Belgian delegation visits Artsakh

Switalski on Karabakh issue: No one can force the sides to do anything

EU Ambassador: We offer Armenia government to review budget support programs

ECHR communicates case of Vartgez Gaspari to Armenian authorities

Armenia Parliament speaker hopes Yerevan will host next CSTO PA meeting

IDBank Corporate Business Director: Our clients are our partners

German nurse admits killing over 100 patients

CSTO PA adopts recommendations to create single terrorist list

EU ambassador: Very soon you will see results of new financial deals

What is the fate of Alaverdi copper-smelting plant?

Diplomat: Armenia has always supported political settlement of Karabakh conflict

Stoltenberg: NATO to avoid dangerous situations amid Russia's presence in north

Israeli Foreign Ministry posts video about Armenian community

Six killed as three-quarters of Venice flooded

Toghanyan: Turkey will once realize that good relations with Armenia are in their interests

Apple reveals release date for updated iOS

Ambassador: Khachaturov's issue will be resolved at the level of heads of states

Armenia ambassador: Purchase of weapons not discussed during meeting with Bolton

Remains of 10 people found at Lion Air crash site

Lukashenko: Belarus will always be Armenia’s good and reliable friend

Russian expert: Bolton’s visit to Caucasus was targeted against Iran

Armenian lawmakers to vote on PM’s candidacy on November 1

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung issues statement regarding events organized in Tbilisi

Canadian Armenian Genocide survivor passes away at age 106

One third of deputies nominated Nikol Pashinyan for PM

Dilijan tunnel to be closed for traffic during 3 hours on Tuesday

OSCE to hold monitoring

Trump predicts great trade deal with China

Newspaper: Armenia’s humanitarian mission to Syria may be canceled?

Newspaper: Armenian foreign ministry continues switching ambassadors

Trump says he would be happy if Clinton runs

'Holy Grail of paper money' sells at auction for $2M

Bangladesh ex-PM gets two more years in jail

Iran sanctions threaten US dollar dominance

Most US companies plan to leave China

US urges North Korea denuclearization for ending war

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey sign Istanbul Declaration

Russian MFA: Entrance of Ukraine, Georgia to NATO will become problem for Russia

Trump renews attacks on media as 'the true Enemy of the People'

Turkey demands truth over Khashoggi killing

Hayk Marutyan to offer former deputy Kamo Areyan become his advisor

Zarif: US sanctions against Iran futile