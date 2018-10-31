Erdogan: Turkey launches project for its first long range air defense system ‘Siper’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 31 announced Turkey has kicked off work for its first long range air defense system and named the project “Siper,” Hurriyet Daily reported.
“I wish luck to our long range regional air missile defense system, which we have named ‘Siper,’” said Erdoğan speaking at the inauguration for “National Technology Development Infrastructures” at TÜBİTAK SAGE, where some new local defense systems of the country were demonstrated.
“The first delivery is expected for the end of 2021,” he said about the joint project by TÜBİTAK SAGE, ASELSAN and ROKETSAN.