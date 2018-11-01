Former head of investigation group dealing with March 1 case faces charges

YEREVAN. – Former head of investigation group dealing with the March 1 case and a ballistics expert were charged with forgery and fabricating evidence.

Former head of the group, Vahagn Harutynyan, occupying the post of senior investigator, together with other investigators, police officers and a forensic expert A.A. forged evidence.

The head of the investigative group did not take measures to clarify the circumstances of the killings of a group of people, abused his power, and together with some members of the group and the police, with the assistance of the ballistics expert, concealed the traces of the crime by forging evidence.

Harutynyan and another investigator of the group told representative of police troops that they have to exchange about 1,000 cartridges found at the scene for police cartridges in order to conceal participation of the army units.

The ballistics expert replaced the cartridges and provided false information in the documents.

Vahagn Harutynyan has been declared wanted.