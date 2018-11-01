News
Armenia improves its position in Doing Business by 6 points
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia ranks 41st in World Bank’s Doing Business rating, while it ranked 47th last year. World Bank Country Manager for Armenia Sylvie Bossoutrot noted that the main reasons of Armenia’s progress are the improvements in business regulations.

Sylvie Bossoutrot informed that according to Doing Business report Armenia has made significant improvements in a number of spheres, including simplification of registration of businesses, protection of investors, simplification of taxation process and implementation of contracts.

According to the World Bank Country Manager, Armenia has become the 8th country in the world in terms of speedy business registration.

Armenia has surpassed its neighbor Turkey in Doing Business rating, which ranks 43rd, but remains behind Georgia, which ranks 6th.
