Saudi Arabia 'will have Crown Prince replaced

A powerful brother of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has returned to Riyadh for “crisis” talks with the royal family that may cover the kingdom’s troubled succession, sources have claimed, as pressure mounts on the crown prince over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Independent reported.
Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, a prominent royal who had been based in London, landed in Riyadh on Tuesday morning, according to sources close to the royal court in Riyadh and opposition activists abroad.
He had apparently feared travelling to the kingdom but has now returned home where he has been possibly earmarked by angry royal family members as a potential replacement to the current crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, the country’s de facto leader and the king’s son.
The 33-year-old crown prince is suspected by US President Donald Trump, among others, of involvement in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, an opposition journalist who was killed inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.
“They are set in the coming days to hold a royal meeting to discuss the current political situation and the future of Saudi Arabia; MBS will not be there,” said one prince, who is from a rival line of the royal family.
“I heard [Prince Ahmed] was recommended to be king, not just by the royal family but also by Europe [officials], he is very popular right now within the royal family.”