WB and Armenia to develop export-oriented economic growth model
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The World Bank (WB) is currently developing a new program of cooperation with the Government of Armenia, aimed at the export-oriented model of economic growth, Head of the WB Yerevan Office Silvia Bosutro told journalists on Wednesday.

According to her, this program will last 4 years. “We very much hope that this program will bring about important changes in the export-oriented economic growth model,” said Bosutro.

The program, she said, will cover three key areas, the first of which concerns improving competitiveness and promoting exports - IT, the agricultural sector and tourism.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
