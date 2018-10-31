WB and Armenia to develop export-oriented economic growth model

The World Bank (WB) is currently developing a new program of cooperation with the Government of Armenia, aimed at the export-oriented model of economic growth, Head of the WB Yerevan Office Silvia Bosutro told journalists on Wednesday.
According to her, this program will last 4 years. “We very much hope that this program will bring about important changes in the export-oriented economic growth model,” said Bosutro.
The program, she said, will cover three key areas, the first of which concerns improving competitiveness and promoting exports - IT, the agricultural sector and tourism.